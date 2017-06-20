Bollywood Hungama
EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor roped in as the new brand ambassador for Vogue Eyewear

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
EXCLUSIVE Shraddha Kapoor roped in as the new brand ambassador for Vogue Eyewear

Lately, Shraddha Kapoor has been keeping quite busy with her hectic work schedule. This year is going to be very important year for her as Shraddha is starring in her first biopic as the underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. Besides this, Shraddha Kapoor has a very interesting project lined up.

After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor is the new brand ambassador for Vogue Eyewear brand. As per our sources, we have learned that Shraddha had shot for the brand campaign last week. Although it is unknown when the campaign will be out, it is surely exciting for Shraddha Kapoor’s fans to get a new collection of Vogue Eyewear with her on board.

Earlier, it was Deepika Padukone who was among a gorgeous line up for Vogue Eyewear’s Spring/Summer 2016 collection. She shot a campaign with Victoria’s Secret supermodel Adriana Lima and Chinese model Liu Shishi.

On the film front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai. The film stars Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood Ibrahim. It is slated to release on August 18, 2017.

