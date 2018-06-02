EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan ropes in Kareena Kapoor Khan for Salute; Deepika Padukone loses out

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Zero, is yet to officially announce his next film which is Rakesh Sharma biopic Salute. The film, which was earlier supposed to be headlined by Aamir Khan, will now be led by SRK. Though the makers are yet to make an official announcement, the work on the project has reportedly begun. Earlier there were reports that SRK’s Om Shanti Om co-star Deepika Padukone was approached for the film and she might even come on board. But, now it seems like the fans will have to wait for their reunion. Now, it has been learned that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in for the film.

According to a source, Shah Rukh Khan has zeroed in on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone has lost out on Rakesh Sharma biopic, Salute. While Kareena has signed her next project in collaboration with Dharma Production and Akshay Kumar, it seems like another reunion is in works. As per earlier reports, the makers were in talks with Kareena who is excited to reunite with her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ra. One co-star. The earlier reports even revealed that the duo will get joint narration of the script before they lock the screenplay. The call will be taken after the final draft of Salute.

A source close to the development had earlier revealed that script of Salute demands an A-lister. After Aamir Khan’s exit, the makers were keen to get Shah Rukh Khan on board. The film will reportedly go on floors in the month of September this year. Salute is slated to release in 2019.

