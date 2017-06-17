Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 17.06.2017 | 5:42 PM IST

EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan has an IMPORTANT CAMEO in Ranbir Kapoor – Katrina Kaif starrer JAGGA JASOOS

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
EXCLUSIVE Shah Rukh has an IMPORTANT CAMEO in Ranbir Kapoor - Katrina Kaif starrer JAGGA JASOOS (2)

The highly awaited Ranbir KapoorKatrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos will finally hit the screens this year. After much delay, the Anurag Basu directorial is finally releasing next month and fans could not be more excited about it. The film is a musical drama with light-hearted comic elements. Now, we have learned that a superstar is all set to make his cameo in the film.

According to our highly placed sources, Shah Rukh Khan was approached by director Anurag Basu earlier this year for an important cameo in his forthcoming movie Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead. SRK loved the idea of this particular cameo as it had some sense of quirk to it and agreed to be a part of the movie without any major hassles. It has now been learned that SRK ﬁnally shot for the role a few weeks back in a Mumbai studio along with Ranbir, Katrina and other important characters of the movie.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos is a story of a young detective who sets out to look for his missing father. But this leads him on a life-changing adventurous journey. The film is scheduled to release on July 14, 2017.

