EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan and Abhishek Kapoor’s tussle over Kedarnath dates to be settled out of court

The legal tussle over debutante Sara Ali Khan’s dates is expected to reach an early resolution. According to sources very close to the development of this whole ugly episode of fighting over Sara’s dates was “never meant to reach a flashpoint, because we were always sure of finding an early solution,” says a source in the know, adding that the entire idea of “extracting dates” was the Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor’s idea.

“It was Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) who always wants to take on the Big Boys. Earlier he announced the Kedarnath release date alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero much to the annoyance and embarrassment of the then-co-producers. And now he wanted to let Karan Johar’s production house know he can take them on,” says the source.

For those who came in late, Sara’s date of Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath clashed with Karan Johar’s Rohit Shetty-directed Simmba. Sara would’ve made her debut in Kedarnath. But the film got stuck. She then signed Simmba as her debut vehicle.

But now this attempt to bring her career to heel has caused a great deal of embarrassment to all concerned, specially Ronnie Screvwala who stepped in as co-producer of Kedanarth after Abhishek Kapoor fell out with the film’s original co-producers.

Hopefully this mortifying bickering would end soon. We hear Sara’s parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are not amused by Abhishek Kapoor’s attempts to curb her career moves.

