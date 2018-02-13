Exclusive: The REAL reason why Akshay Kumar is not doing the Verghese Kurien biopic

It seems Akshay Kumar has had enough of bio-pics for the moment. After R Balki’s Pad Man and Reema Kagti’s Gold, in both of which he plays ennobled real-life characters; Akshay will take a break from this genre of movies.

He has just turned down a film based on the life of Verghese Kurien, the man who initiated the largest dairy development organisation in the world.

A source in the know informs, “The film’s producer Ekta Kapoor and director Shree Narayan Singh presumed Akshay would say yes to this project because he has always shared a cordial relation with Ekta, has worked well with Shree Narayan in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and likes the idea of playing noble inspiring real-life characters.”

So why did Akshay Kumar say no to this bio-pic? “Because Shyam Benegal has already made a classic: Manthan on Kurien’s milk revolution. Akshay feels there is nothing more he can add to the bio pic,” says the source.

A wise decision indeed. We now hear Ekta Kapoor and Shree Narayan’s second choice is Ajay Devgn.

