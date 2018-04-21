EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor to sign Luv Ranjan’s next?

Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which released a couple of months ago was a blockbuster success. Now, we hear that director of the movie Luv Ranjan has got Ranbir Kapoor interested for his next. According to our well-placed sources in the industry, Luv had a narration with Ranbir and the Dutt biopic star was apparently excited at the prospect of doing a movie with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director and now is seriously muling over signing the dotted line. We hear that Luv has gone back to basics, working on a full presentation complete with a proper script and storyboard to give a final narration to Kapoor, who then will finalise this project. If the Kapoor scion indeed signs Ranjan’s movie, it would be a great collaboration indeed and the two are sure to come up with something wacky, funny and cool.

Ranbir has a lot to look forward to on professional front. The trailer of his much awaited Dutt Biopic directed by Rajumar Hirani will be out this Tuesday during an IPL match and his fans are waiting with bated breath to catch him in the garb of Bollywood’s most controversial actor: Sanjay Dutt. His shocking transformation for the role has created quite a stir already. Now, we just have to wait and watch and let Ranbir blow us away with his performance.

Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Bramhastra after this. Stay tuned to know if he does Luv’s movie indeed. Luv is known for making slapstick comedy films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, among others.

