EXCLUSIVE: Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao in Hansal Mehta’s next

The year 2017 clearly was Rajkummar Rao’s year. The actor starred in several films and won accolades for each performance. With Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi and now Omerta, the actor is just basking in all the glory. Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta, which is helmed by Hansal Mehta, released on May 4 this month. Now, we hear that Hansal is all set to collaborate with Rajkummar Rao for the fifth time for the film titled Swagat Hai. This time, the film will also have Patralekhaa.

It is known that Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa starred in Hansal Mehta directorial Citylights. Since then, the actors have been in a relationship and are one of the cutest couples of Bollywood. They are very open about their relationship. Now, it seems like they are finally reuniting on the silver screen after their 2014 film, Citylights. As the far as the movie is concerned, the actors are yet to confirm their reunion on screen with Hansal Mehta. More details about the film will be revealed soon.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in several films namely Fanne Khan with Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. He will also star in horror comedy Stree with Shraddha Kapoor and Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut. His next Fanne Khan is slated to hit the screens on July 13, 2018. On the other hand, Patralekhaa was last seen in Nanu Ki Jaanu with Abhay Deol.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao speaks about playing terror kingpin Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in Omerta