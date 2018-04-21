EXCLUSIVE! Kareena Kapoor Khan to ROMANCE Sidharth Malhotra in Karan Johar’s next (read ALL details)

Whoa! Now this will come as a total surprise to the fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan but we can’t help but rejoice that she would star in a Dharma Productions’ project soon. She would ROMANCE Sidharth Malhotra for the first time ever! Isn’t that great news? The star will be seen first with Sonam Kapoor in Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding and has reportedly signed Karan Johar’s next. A little birdie from the industry tells us that Shashank Khaitan’s, of Dhadak fame, assistant director Raj Mehta is going to get his big break under the Dharma banner and Bebo and Sid are the two stars already locked in.

We hear that this movie will have an ensemble cast and KJo is yet to finalise two more stars who will play another couple beside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. Tune in to Bollywood Hungama and we will give you more low down on this interesting project. Just yesterday, Kareena was spotted at Karan’s old Dharma office. She had sent grapevine abuzz with rumours that she is doing a movie with the filmmaker who also happens to be her old friend. Now, a source close to this project has CONFIRMED this piece of news exclusively to us.

Sidharth Malhotra has sort of had a dry spell so far with his latest movies Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, Ittefaq and Aiyaary bombing at the box office. His last hit was the 2016 release Kapoor & Sons starring his ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Ratna Pathak. Let’s hope this film comes as redemption for him at the box office.

