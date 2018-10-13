EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to commemorate 20 YEARS of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in a special way

Back in 1998, we saw the release of the Karan Johar film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Starring Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles along with Salman Khan in a guest appearance, the film went on to not only become a box office success but also one of the cult classic Bollywood films. Now, twenty years on, we hear that Karan Johar and his production house Dharma Productions are planning on a special commemorative event to mark this milestone.

Commenting on the same, a source close to the development says, “Karan and Dharma will be hosting a grand event on Tuesday to commemorate the completion of 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at a well-known hotel chain in Mumbai.” When prodded for further details, the source goes on to add, “While the event itself will be a grand one it will not be a press conference as such. Instead it will be more like an interactive session with various celebrities who will talk about flashbacks from the film along with certain videos from the film that will showcase the journey of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

Though this will not be the first time a milestone for a film will be celebrated, case in point being the 10 years of Lagaan celebration that was hosted by Aamir Khan Films and Ashutosh Gowariker. However, it will certainly be interesting to see what exactly KJo and team have planned for this special occasion.

