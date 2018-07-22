Bollywood Hungama
EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar to direct Ranveer Singh in a two hero project; 2nd hero to be locked

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Today Karan Johar isn’t just regarded as one of the leading producers but also as one of the most successful directors of recent times. Now we hear that the maverick filmmaker has locked on his next directorial venture that will star, wait for it, Ranveer Singh!

Commenting on the same, a source close to the project adds, “Yes, Karan sir has finally zeroed on a script that he will direct, which will see him return behind the camera after the last big screen outing in 2016 with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In fact, he is looking to go on floors with the project in the start 2019 itself.” Further when prodded for details on the story and cast, the source went on to add, “The film will be a two hero film and Karan has already locked Ranveer Singh to play one of the leads. Currently the casting for the second lead is on and once done, the rest of the details will also fall into place.”

Given both Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh’s past big screen outings, it will surely be interesting to see Ranveer Singh on the big screen being directed by Karan Johar.

