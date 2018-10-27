Bollywood Hungama
EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show to go on air from November 25

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kapil Sharma is ready to strike back. His much-loved The Kapil Sharma Show makes its grand re-entry Sony Entertainment on 25 November. “That’s the tentative date to resume the show,” informs a source close to the development. “We are all working towards a 25 November start. We want it to be a Diwali gift for Kapil’s fans. However, if we don’t meet the 25 November deadline, we will start on 11 December for sure,” says a source close to the team.

EXCLUSIVE The Kapil Sharma Show to go on air from November 25

Kapil, we are told, has given up meat and alcohol for the show. Here is what we can expect in the newly-revamped Kapil Sharma Show: fresher wittier more quick-witted jokes and skits, as Kapil is bringing on board an entirely new battery of writers.

Here is what we should not expect on the new Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Grover.

Also Read: “I’ve never seen death on this scale so swiftly” says Kapil Sharma on the Amritsar tragedy

