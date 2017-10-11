EXCLUSIVE: FIRST statement of Anupam Kher post becoming FTII Chairman

“Whatever knowledge I’ve acquired in the last 33 years as an actor in India and abroad, as a teacher and as visiting faculty, I shall try and impart it to students. We shall work with students and I hope this institution will go from strength to strength,” said Mr Anupam Kher in a Bollywood Hungama exclusive with Faridoon Shahryar shortly after it was announced that he’s the new Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. It was during a Facebook Live with Bollywood Hungama that Mr Kher was congratulated by a fan for becoming the FTII Chairman and he was totally surprised. Once the interview with him and Ranchi Diaries actress Soundarya Sharma got over, Mr Kher checked his mobile which was ringing non-stop. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Mrs Smriti Irani were amongst the first few who congratulated Mr Anupam Kher.

“It’s an amazing feeling, a great feeling and a great honour to be the Chairman of FTII. It is amazing that two institutions that I studied in (NSD and FTII), I was the Chairman of NSD and now I am the Chairman of FTII. We shall work very hard. It is so amazing that I came to know about it on the Facebook Live with you on Bollywood Hungama,” Mr Kher said with a big smile.

Mr Anupam Kher Kher is a renowned teacher. He takes his job as a teacher very seriously. His institute ‘Actor Prepares’ is one of the most sought after acting institute. When someone like him becomes the chairman of FTII after the controversy of Gajendra Chauhan, there’s an air of jubilation all around. “It has come at a very right time for me when I feel comfortable with being who I am. Teacher is the main person now and Actor takes a backseat,” Mr Kher said.