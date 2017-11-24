EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone to attend Asia Vision Awards in Sharjah shortly

Deepika Padukone is in the midst of an unsavoury controversy with regards to Padmavati. Death threats have been issued to her. The release date of Padmavati has been pushed ahead indefinitely. Amidst all the Hungama, Deepika kept her commitment with 12th Asiavision Movie Awards and will be shortly making an appearance at the magnificent Sharjah Cricket Ground. Bollywood Hungama’s Faridoon Shahryar is exclusively covering the award function and brings this breaking news. For more updates on this evolving story, watch this space!