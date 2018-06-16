EXCLUSIVE: Azure Entertainment acquires rights for remake of Chinese blockbuster Bad Genius

Bad Genius, one of the top grossing film in China of 2017, is a hot property in the international movie market. The makers have been in discussion with many countries for the same. They initially closed a deal for a Hollywood remake and recently India became the second country to get the official remake rights of the film. Bad Genius has been acquired by Azure Entertainment which also has many other significant films in the pipeline this year.

Azure Entertainment has earned two of the top grossing films in China in 2017 and 2018 – Spanish film Cotratiempo (The Invisible Guest), which grossed close to USD 30 mn in China and Thai film Bad Genius which grossed more than USD 40 mn in China. Bad Genius is also the all time top grossing film of Thailand ever.

After this exciting news, we wonder who the makers would lock in to play the leads of this blockbuster. It is a season of remakes in Bollywood as American hit love story Fault In Your Stars too has gone on the floors and Sushant Singh Rajput will play male lead.