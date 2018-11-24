EXCLUSIVE: Anubhav Sinha’s next tentatively titled Kanpur Dehaat, to go on floors in 2019

Earlier this year, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha treated us to a power packed film in the form of the Rishi Kapoor – Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk. Well, now a couple of months on, we hear that Sinha is already contemplating his next. In fact, if what we hear is true then Anubhav Sinha’s next will be a socially relevant film that has been tentatively titled Kanpur Dehaat.

Commenting on the same, a source close to the development adds, “Given the current scenario of content based films doing well, it is obvious why filmmakers are opting for socially relevant topics. Such films appeal to the audience, and being content driven, these films feature strong performances and tight scripts.” When prodded for details of Sinha’s next, the source goes on to add, “Anubhav’s next is tentatively titled Kanpur Dehaat and will be a socially relevant film set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh.”

Though the source refrained from divulging details of the story of Kanpur Dehaat, we hear that the film will be a cop story that will feature Ayushmann Khurrana. As of now, despite there being no official confirmation it is learnt that Anubhav Sinha is looking to go on floors with the project in the first quarter of 2019.

