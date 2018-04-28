EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt’s co-star Amruta Khanvilkar REVEALS key character details from Raazi

Alia Bhatt is going to dazzle us once more with Meghana Gulzar’s Raazi and yet again, she would leave us speechless and wanting for more with her intense AF performance. For those who don’t know, Alia will play the title role of Sehmat who is a spy sent to Pakistan in a garb of a new bride to a decorated army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amruta Khanvilkar who is Alia Bhatt’s co-star in the film opens about how her role carries the story forward and complements Alia’s character.

While talking about her character she said that though she cannot talk much about her role in the film at this stage, but assured us that it is very special to the main plot and beautifully takes Sehmat’s brave endeavour forward. Amruta revealed, “I play a very strong, Pakistani girl. It was very different for me to portray this character because I had to get used to speaking Urdu language and the whole leheja of a Pakistani girl. I had not played anything like this before.” She also added that she would be playing Vicky Kaushal’s sister in law and is the badi bahu of the house Alia would be marrying into. As her constant companion, Amruta supports Alia, albeit unknowingly, in the house and helps her get acclimatised to the house and its people. And this is not it! Amruta signed off by revealing one more key detail. Alia’s only emotional track with a woman is with her but it comes much later in the movie. Now, if this does not get you excited about Raazi, what else will?

Apart from catching in an emotional, action filled role we will also see her sizzling chemistry with Vicky. The film will be out on May 11.

