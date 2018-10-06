EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar roped in by Karan Johar for a THIRD film after Kesari and Good News but there is a TWIST

Akshay Kumar is all set and raring to go as he has some interesting projects in his kitty and well, we are beyond excited to see him after Gold, which was his last film. So the industry insiders have told us that Karan Johar has signed Akshay Kumar for the third film with Dharma Productions after Kesari and Good News. But here is a major twist. Akshay won’t be just joining Karan as a lead actor but also as a producer along with wifey Twinkle Khanna. Oh yes! So, this film will be a joint production between Akshay and Twinkle and this will, of course, be her second production after Pad Man starring Akshay, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. Now we cant wait to know the plot and storyline of this project but knowing that Twinkle is a part of it, we can sure expect something unique and spectacular.

Akshay rarely acts in the films he is not producing and so we aren’t surprised that he is associated with the project in the capacity as a producer and Twinkle has started new innings as a filmmaker too so it is a double whammy for us. The cherry on the cake is that Twinkle and Karan go back a long way and so they will surely come up with something interesting. We don’t know who will be the female lead of this film. Stay tuned and we will tell you who bags this film opposite Akshay.

While Kesari is an intense drama, Good News will show Akshay in a pretty contemporary role with none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan who will play his wife. The project is a slice of life film where the on-screen couple is trying to have a baby. Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will play second leads in this movie.

