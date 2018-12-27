EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to make explosive special appearance in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba

Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the leading roles, has been creating a lot of buzz and is just a day away from its release. We already know that Ajay Devgn, Singham star, is set to have a special appearance in the film. The glimpses of his character have been seen in the the trailer and the new song ‘Mera Wala Dance’. In the most surprising news, it has been learnt that Akshay Kumar will have a special appearance in film too.

As per sources, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing a cop in the Simmba. While the most of the details are kept under wraps, it comes as a surprise for the fans who have eagerly wanted to see Akshay and Ranveer Singh together on big screen. While it is unclear whether Akshay will share screen space with Ranveer or not, but this sure is an exciting news for all the fans.

Earlier this morning, Akshay Kumar shared a poster of Simmba poster of Ranveer Singh which felt like a hint. “Aala re aala #Simmba aala…Simmba releasing tomorrow, wishing #RohitShetty @RanveerOfficial #SaraAliKhan @karanjohar all the very best! This one is definitely gonna roar at the box-office,” he wrote.

As per earlier reports, Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar will be coming together for a project in collaboration with Karan Johar. Apparently, Mohit Suri had been roped in to direct the film. During the Simmba promotions, Rohit Shetty admitted that they have tossed an idea and have had few meetings and what can be done in future. While the director hasn’t confirmed what kind of project he is planning to do with Akshay, but he is sure he wants to collaborate with Khiladi Kumar.

Also Read: Inside pics: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar can’t control their CRAZIES at the Simmba screening