EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s role increased in Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal!

Ajay Devgn will soon start shooting for the third part of the Dhamaal franchise, Total Dhamaal, directed by Indra Kumar, along with Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Ashish Choudhary and Riteish Deshmukh. The actor will also be seen in a great role in the complete entertainer. It had been earlier reported that Ajay’s financial remuneration was said to be Rs. 35 crore for his 30 days of work. But we have come to know that his role has been extended by almost two weeks and become a full-fledged one and his remuneration for it has increased too.

Says a trade source, “It’s true that Ajay’s role has been extended by 10-15 days in Total Dhamaal so now instead of 30, he will shoot for 40-45 days more. He is the main lead in the film – something like the Golmaal series. And his remuneration has increased too. Agar kaam badh gaya toh paise bhi badh gaya hoga… Ajay has shown his brilliance in comedy recently in Golmaal Again which is a blockbuster. Initially his role in Total Dhamaal was one of a highly specialized appearance but now his role will be there throughout the film. It’s the kind of role that Sanjay Dutt had played in the earlier in Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal. Ajay’s role is a quirky one and his character is pivotal to the film. It’s something similar to what he had done in Masti as he takes the cases of Arshad, Ashish and Riteish in a very tongue-in-cheek manner. Ajay liked the way his role has shaped up, it was specially written for him keeping Ajay in mind. He immediately agreed when Indra Kumar approached him to extend the number of days of shooting required. The film will be shot in Uttar Pradesh from December 15 this year.”

Indra Kumar says, “It is Ajay Devgn’s film and his role is simply outstanding! He is there right from the beginning to the end and it’s a full-fledged role like Sanjay Dutt had earlier in the last two Dhamaals. We are doing a recce in UP and Lucknow and will start shooting for the film with Ajay from December this year.”

Recently we had reported that Indra Kumar had approached Madhuri Dixit Nene for the third franchise of the Dhamaal series, and is in talks with her, to play the romantic lead opposite Anil Kapoor. Total Dhamaal is a sequel to Double Dhamaal and they have also been directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria. Total Dhamaal is being planned for a summer 2018 release.