Exclusive: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to come together again on screen in Gulab Jamun

Real-life husband and wife Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have apparently given their unofficial nod to Gulab Jamun. The film is a romantic comedy, written and directed by newcomer Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Phantom Films. Abhishek and Aishwarya have liked the script, but are yet to give it a nod. Buzz is that while Jaya Bachchan was asked to come on board the project, she has declined, while Amitabh Bachchan has been approached to play a very special role in the film. This is will be Aishwarya and Abhishek’s eight film after seven years. Their last film was Mani Ratnam’s Raavan (2010).

Says a trade source, “It’s a quirky dramedy (drama and comedy), a slice-of-life film which has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan grow into elderly people. But the twist is that they won’t be sporting white hair and looking old. While Abhishek matures and becomes somebody else (the role Amitabh Bachchan has been approached for), Aishwarya becomes an elderly woman (played by another actress). Jaya Bachchan was approached to play an older Ash but she refused.

Gulab Jamun represents the sweetness of life. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had confirmed, at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, that Anurag Kashyap, from Phantom, had approached her and Abhishek Bachchan for his next project and the script was narrated to them. Abhishek had also told the media that they were still in talks with Anurag about it. The script was taking time to be fleshed out and that was the reason both the stars took time to give their nod. A narration was given last month and Aishwarya and Abhishek liked the script and both agreed to come on board. Right now other issues including dates and remuneration are being worked out. Once that is finalised an announcement will be made soon.”

The source adds that’s, “It’s a light-hearted and unusual take on human relationships and something the duo preferred to take up after Raavan which was very intense and serious. They won’t play husband and wife in the film. While both the actors had liked the concept they had certain questions about the script which the film’s director-writer Sarvesh Mewara worked on in the last three months and came back to them with something which both loved.”

A source in Phantom says cautiously, “Yes, talks are on between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan for Gulab Jamun and that’s all we can say right now.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek have also been approached for Simran producer Shailesh R Singh’s cop drama, revolving around the lives of two IPS officers who are married to each other. Currently that film is also under consideration.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan first came together in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke which was followed by Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2 and Guru. It was during the making of Umrao Jaan and Guru that they came closer to each other and fell in love. After Guru got over they got married in 2007. They were seen together after that in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar Raj and Mani Ratnam’s Raavan.