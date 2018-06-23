Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.06.2018 | 11:09 AM IST

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s Mahabharat to be made with a fresh cast?

BySubhash K. Jha

It has now come to light that Aamir Khan’s Mahabharat project has now deviated from its original plans. Abandoning the idea of casting A-listers in major roles including Aamir himself as Arjun, Aamir will now produce the film with newcomers in the cast.

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s Mahabharat to be made with a fresh cast?

According to a source in the know, this is to ensure that the project doesn’t go over-budget. “More importantly, it is insurance against controversies. Casting well-known superstars as characters in Mahabharat was sure to generate huge amounts of raised eyebrows. By casting newcomers, Aamir will eliminate all questions and protests,” says the source.

Apparently, an all-India hunt for new actors to play pivotal roles in Aamir Khan’s Mahabharat is on. The revision of original plans doesn’t end there. Apparently, Aamir Khan is in two minds about the format to be used. “He may not make it as a feature. It may be a web series,” says the source.

Also Read: Aamir Khan urges students to join Shramdaan for Paani Foundation

