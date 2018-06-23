EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s Mahabharat to be made with a fresh cast?

It has now come to light that Aamir Khan’s Mahabharat project has now deviated from its original plans. Abandoning the idea of casting A-listers in major roles including Aamir himself as Arjun, Aamir will now produce the film with newcomers in the cast.

According to a source in the know, this is to ensure that the project doesn’t go over-budget. “More importantly, it is insurance against controversies. Casting well-known superstars as characters in Mahabharat was sure to generate huge amounts of raised eyebrows. By casting newcomers, Aamir will eliminate all questions and protests,” says the source.

Apparently, an all-India hunt for new actors to play pivotal roles in Aamir Khan’s Mahabharat is on. The revision of original plans doesn’t end there. Apparently, Aamir Khan is in two minds about the format to be used. “He may not make it as a feature. It may be a web series,” says the source.

