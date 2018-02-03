Ex Bigg Boss contestants Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan join Hiten Tejwani in Box Cricket League

This year Bigg Boss witnessed several ups and downs moments just like every other season. Amdist short-lived friendships and long-lived rivalry, some of them have continued to retain their bond even outside the show. Amongst them are Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani. The trio is all set to be a part of another reality show, Box Cricket League.

Box Cricket League [indoor cricket] that was kicked off by Ekta Kapoor features many personalities from the TV industry. Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan will be a part of Kolkata Babu Moshai team which also includes Hiten Tejwani. It is a known fact that the trio recently appeared on the latest season of Bigg Boss, which had Shilpa Shinde as the winner. Vikas Gupta was in fact, one of the finalists as well as the second runner-up on the show.

On the other hand, talking about their team Kolkata Babu Moshai, there are many popular names out there. It includes Shakti Arora, Asha Negi, Anuj Sachdeva, Vindhya Tiwari, Sumeet Sachdev, Aly Goni among others. ‘Kasam’ star Sharad Malhotra is the captain of the team.

By far, the Box Cricket League has had two seasons and in both of them, it is Delhi Dragons which turned out to be winners. It has Karan Wahi as the captain.

As for the upcoming Box Cricket League, the first match of Kolkata Babu Moshai will be held on February 12. The other details of the episode are yet to be revealed.