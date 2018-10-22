“Everything about Anu Malik is true,” says Alisha Chinoy

According to sources in the music industry Anu Malik’s predatory ways date back to the 1990s when Alisha Chinai had taken him to court for sexual harassment. The matter was settled after a few years and it was back to business as usual for Malik. He continued to prey on singers, especially newcomers who approached him with dreams of getting a break.

Instead Malik broke their spirit. Many of them left the entertainment industry in disgust while Malik continued to flourish. And now Alisha Chinai has come out in support of the victims who have spoken up against Anu Malik’s predatory propensities. Says Alisha, “Every word said and written about Annu Malik is TRUE!!! I stand by all the women who have finally spoken up!!! May they find peace and closure in their lives!”

Says an appalled and infuriated music composer, “Iss haiwaan ne apnon ko bhi nahin baksha (this beast didn’t spare even his own). Shweta Pandit who has come out with her horrific experience with Malik is the niece of composers Jatin-Lalit. Malik has two daughters and all these years he has been preying on girls his daughters’ age. Many of them were attacked in his house with his wife and daughters present.”

Many of Malik’s contemporaries feel he has been encouraged by his own peers. “Producers and filmmakers like Sajid Nadiadwala, Sajid Khan (himself in the harassment net), J P Dutta and Gulzar and Rakeysh Mehra continued to work repeatedly with Malik in spite of his reputation. Some of them must definitely know about his reputation because the entire film industry, including his own nephews’ composer Amaal Malik and singer Armaan Malik talk about it. Yet they turned a blind eye to his ugly behaviour. Probably because some of whom Malik worked with were guilty of the same.”

Strangely Anu Malik has been trying his dirty tricks on unsuspecting girls for years without his wife being any the wiser. A female singer who refuses to sing for Malik says, “I don’t know whether his sweet wife Anju is blind to her husband’s predatory ways or she’s just ignoring them, Chances are, she is only pretending not to know.”

Like a lot of star wives do.

