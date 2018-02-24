“Every Indian should think before collaborating with Pakistan” – Babul Supriyo

Rahat Ali Khan’s contention that music has no boundaries has left Babul Supriyo unconvinced. Says Babul, “There is a famous saying by Isaac Asimov, ‘Never let your sense of morals prevent you from doing what is right’. My morals and sensitivities as an artist tell me that artistes have no religion, caste, creed, nationality or boundaries. But I said what I felt is RIGHT about Pakistanis artistes staying away from Bollywood and Indian cinema, given the times, and Rahat, who I have great regards as an artist, will surely agree with the idea that Samay se bada kuchh nahin hota.”

Babul is quick to clarify that there is no formal ban on Pakistani artistes in India. “The ball is in the courts of every Indian, whether he or she want to collaborate with Pakistan or nor. More than 90 percent of my countrymen have agreed with me when I said at the moment there should be a restriction on Pakistani artistes in India. Isn’t that how it should be when two countries are in a war-like situation? An artiste of Rahat Ali Khan’s calibre should respect the sentiments of Indians. India and Bollywood have given him so much. Can’t he show a little bit of restrain? Wait for the situation to normalize.”