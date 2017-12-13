Evergreen Anil Kapoor ready to even play grandfather’s role

Anil Kapoor is all set to turn 61 in less than a fortnight but still, he looks young as ever. Other actors of his age or even the ones younger to him by a decade at times try to act young or play younger actors. But Anil Kapoor can still convincingly play a character that’s many years younger to his real-life age. Yet, this talented actor makes it clear that he doesn’t understand the obsession that the industry has with playing young characters on screen.

In fact, the actor surprised everyone by playing a strict father in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. For this particular role, Anil Kapoor even sported a black-and-pepper hair. He said that he was never a delusional about his age. He then stated that throughout his career, he has done roles that suit his personality and that are the reason for the longevity in his career, according to him. He further said that he is ready to play even a grandfather, forget just a father, if the script and character excites him.

He said that in this regard, the Hollywood actors are quite open and fearless. Anil Kapoor reminded that Brad Pitt played an 80-year-old in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Also, Diane Lane played Henry Cavill’s mother in Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Anil hence said that for actors in the West, the onscreen age of an artiste is not a criterion.

On the film front, Anil Kapoor just wrapped up the shoot of Fanne Khan, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. He’ll then begin work on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, with daughter Sonam Kapoor, and Total Dhamaal, co-starring Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi.