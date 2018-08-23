Esha Gupta urges Bollywood, friends and fans to spread awareness and get actively involved in the Kerala flood relief fund

Esha Gupta was one of the first celebs to come forward in support of the beautiful state of Kerala which has been facing massive floods over the past week. The actress took over Instagram earlier and posted a video and quoted, “Guys it’s an appeal, after getting updates from people stuck in Kerala, please try and give supplies, food ,clothes, diapers, dog food, medicines, whatever items you think are needed at such time. More importantly, lot of places and people including myself have been collecting supplies but have no way for it to reach till beyond Bangalore due to noise of transportation. Kochin airport is shut, and landslides are occurring towards other sides. So if somehow we can make our voice heard for transporting supplies. Would be great. United we stand #keralafloods #humanityforkerala”

Esha who firmly believes that ‘United we stand’ has also urged other celeb friends to come forward to donate and request their fans to do the same to amplify the donation. She is the only Bollywood actress who is so active on Instagram for the cause and has started the campaign by reposted Dino Morea, Sonal Chauhan, Ali Fazal‘s Insta videos. Esha has been constantly sharing information and updates on the cause and her Instagram currently is filled with flood relief websites and is requesting her fans to visit the sites and donate as much as possible.

The actress’ nonstop efforts on Instagram have surely evoked a feeling of responsibility amongst many. While many celebs have made a monetary contribution, Esha believes that ‘Giving is not just about making a donation. It is about making a difference.’

On the film front, Esha Gupta who was last seen in Commando 2 will next be seen in Hera Pheri 3 and Total Dhamaal, followed by a guest appearance in Paltan.