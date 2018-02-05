Bollywood Hungama
Esha Gupta roped in to play Arjun Rampal’s wife in JP Dutta’s multi-starrer Paltan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Esha Gupta, who was last seen in Milan Luthria‘s Baadshaho, is all set to star in JP Dutta’s war drama, Paltan. The film which is a multi-starrer will reunite Chakravyuh co-stars, Esha Gupta and Arjun Rampal. According to the recent reports, Esha Gupta has been roped in to play the role of Arjun Rampal’s wife in Paltan. She will essay the role of a Lieutenant Colonel. Esha is all set to begin the shooting for the film on Monday in Mumbai.

Essaying the character from the 60s era, Esha Gupta is excited and honoured to work in a JP Dutta film. She added that Dutta’s passion for his film and country can be seen in his films. She is also excited to reunite with Arjun Rampal as they shared a good rapport in Chakravyuh.

Based on Indian- Sino war in 1962, Paltan stars Arjun Rampal, Luv Sinha, Harshvardhan Rane, Siddhant Kapoor and Gurmeet Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

