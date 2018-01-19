Esha Gupta to raise funds for the cause of sportswomen in villages

Movies like Chak De! India, Mary Kom and Dangal have shed light on the struggles that Indian sportswomen face in the wake of problems posed by their humble background. Trying to bring some relief to the aspiring sportswomen in villages, Esha Gupta will be launching a football team/academy that will take care of their basic amenities such as nutrition, playgrounds, uniforms, sports gear, etc.

The gorgeous actress will be collaborating with a social activist from Delhi, who works closely with a number of NGOs in villages in the North India. Esha will be auctioning her clothes and bags to raise funds and garner support to bring Indian sports’ talent on the global map.

Talking about the auction, Esha says, “Yes. I will be auctioning clothes and handbags from my personal collection in Delhi. Actually, for a long time, fans had been requesting me to do this kind of an auction. I took it seriously now, in order to raise sufficient funds for this cause.”

Explaining the noble endeavour, Esha says, “I am planning to promote sports for women and young girls who don’t have the same opportunities as us. I am looking to assemble and launch a football team of girls. There are young girls who have the talent but lack amenities. I’m hoping that our efforts will encourage them.”

On the work front, Esha who was last seen in Baadshaho currently has Aankhen 2 and Hera Pheri 3 in her kitty.