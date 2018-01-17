Bollywood Hungama
What is the equation between Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

From attending every prominent get-together and celebration at the Roshans’ to going on holidays with her former husband and their two sons, Susanne Roshan seems to have made peace with Hrithik Roshan and his family beyond the call of politeness.

In fact she is seen in her husband’s company so often these days that there are strong rumours of a reunion between the couple. Says a close friend, “Hrithik and Sussanne are working it out. They identified the stress areas in their relationship and are doing their best to work their way around them. Give them time. They will come together again.”

However a member of the Roshan clan dismisses all such talk of a reunion. “They are done with one another. To even suggest that they can be a couple again is ridiculous. They’ve agreed to meet and spend time together for their children’s sake whenever they feel like it. Beyond their obligation as parents both Hrithik and Susanne have their own separate lives.”

So it’s a closure on one of Bollywood’s most beautiful love stories.

