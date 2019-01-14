Emraan Hashmi reveals his son Ayaan is cancer free after five years

Emraan Hashmi has been very open about his son Ayaan’s battle with cancer. The little one was diagnosed pretty early on and since then the family has been fighting it. Now, five years since the diagnosis, Emraan Hashmi has revealed that his son is cancer free.

In a heartfelt post, the actor shared a couple of happy moments with Ayaan and thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes and also gave strength to all the cancer fighters out there. “Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle !!! #thekissoflife,” he wrote.

Emraan’s son Ayaan was diagnosed with first stage cancer at the age of four in 2014. Ever since the actor has been open about their fight and has been creating awareness about it. In 2016, Emraan released a book titled ‘The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer’ in which he talked about everything from their son’s battle to what Ayaan’s parents went through.

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of Why Cheat India. Directed by Soumik Sen, the film is releasing on January 18.

