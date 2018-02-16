Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.02.2018 | 10:21 PM IST

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga song to be recreated for the film starring Anil Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shelly Chopra is all set to get the father-daughter duo, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor together for the first time. They will essay the role of father and daughter in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Furthermore, TV actress Madhu Malti plays the role Anil’s wife and Sonam’s mother in the film. Now, we hear that the song on which the title is based on, will be recreated for this film.

90s kids will be quite aware that the song ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ was a chartbuster then. The song was also picturized on Anil Kapoor who sang it for his leading lady Manisha Koirala in the film. The film in question is 1942 – A Love Story. And now, Shelly Chopra is all set to direct the film whose title is based on this song. Considering the same, the filmmaker also wants to retain the track. But obviously plans on adding her own twist.

Speaking on the same, Shelly Chopra Dhar reportedly confirmed that they are indeed recreating the track. Furthermore, she maintained that she wants to replicate the iconic status. However, she also added that it would be a difficult job to retain its iconic status. But the director refused to divulge any details of the song. She retained that it would be seen as to who will sing the new version as well as who will it be picturized on.

For the uninitiated, besides the father-daughter duo, the film will also bring together Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. The popular 90s couple were last seen together in Salaam-E-Ishq in 2007. On the other hand, Shelly Chopra also was delighted to see the camaraderie that all these stars share with each other.

According to her, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla are reviving their old friendship. Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are taking care of each other like a quintessential father-daughter. And Anil and Rajkummar Rao are sharing their own inside jokes. Well, the guy duo are after all working simultaneously on another project, Fanne Khan. Interestingly, Rajkummar Rao has also worked with Sonam Kapoor in Dolly Ki Doli.

As of now, the entire team of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga are shooting in Patiala. Reports have it that Dhar has completed almost 40 percent of the film. The rest of the shoot is said to be wrapped up in Chandigarh.

