Dulquer Salmaan to be third actor in the love triangle with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal?

The film Manmarziyaan has been in news for long. With the team behind the film constantly undergoing a change, of late, the casting seems to be falling into place. With Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal said to be a part of the film, now the latest addition is Dulquer Salmaan.

The popular South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan is already making his Bollywood debut with Karwaan that also features popular web star Mithila Palkar. Now this will be the actor’s second Hindi film. Talking about Manmarziyaan, the script of the film is set at the backdrop of a love triangle and is a two hero project. The film that was initially supposed to star Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal now has retained only Vicky from the original cast.

On the other hand, it also changed a lot of hands in terms of direction. While Aanand L. Rai is the ambitious producer of the said film, it earlier was supposed to be directed by Sameer Sharma. But they parted ways due to creative differences, after which it was passed on to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari but that deal too didn’t work out as it finally landed in the hands of Anurag Kashyap.

Although Aanand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap have been busy with their own projects, now it seems that the two of them have decided to take time out for Manmarziyan which has been in the backburner for quite some time. If recent reports are to be believed, the film is back on track and will kick off from January next year in the snowy regions of Himachal Pradesh.