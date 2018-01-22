Dulquer Salmaan to star in Sonam Kapoor starrer The Zoya Factor?

Dulquer Salmaan, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut this year, is being associated with several films. The latest is that Dulquer will play the leading man in the forthcoming Sonam Kapoor starrer The Zoya Factor based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel by the same name.

Although the details are currently being kept under wraps, recent reports have it that Dulquer Salmaan was recently approached for the film and he was left quite impressed with the script. Apparently the actor has even given a nod verbally for the film but is yet to sign on the dotted line.

Dulquer Salmaan became a popular name across the country with his film O Kadhal Kanmani that was later remade in Hindi by Karan Johar as OK Jaanu. The actor, whilst doing South films, also decided to enter B-town this year with the film titled Karwan starring Irrfan Khan as it also marks the Bollywood debut of web-star Mithila Palkar. While his first film has gone on floor, it seems that The Zoya Factor will be his second venture in Bollywood.

On the other hand, talking about the novel, The Zoya Factor revolves around a girl named Zoya Singh Solanki, a Delhi based girl working in an advertising agency turns out to be a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. It is being said that Dulquer Salmaan will be playing the character of Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian cricket team in this screen adaptation who is always at loggerheads with Zoya. Nikhil doesn’t believe in her luck whereas the rest of the team continue to believe that having breakfast with Zoya will eventually lead to their victory in matches.

As for the film The Zoya Factor, it is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is expected to go on floor in March or April. Sonam Kapoor is currently busy wrapping up Veere Di Wedding and there are also rumours that the actress will be tying the knot in March with long-time beau Anand Ahuja in Jodhpur.