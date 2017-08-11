Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.08.2017 | 10:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Baadshaho Jab Harry Met Sejal Haseena Parkar
follow us on

Dulquer Salmaan to debut in Bollywood with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Dulquer Salmaan to debut in Bollywood with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar news

While he played the quintessential chocolate boy in OK Kanmani, the original version of the Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic drama Ok Jaanu, Dulquer Salmaan is now gearing up for Bollywood. Born to Malayalam superstar Mammootty, the South actor is all set to play the lead in Ronnie Screwvala’s upcoming production.

The yet to be titled film will also see Mithila Palkar who gained fame with the TV show ‘Girl In The City’ and also web series, playing the female lead. She was earlier seen in the Nikhil Advani film Katti Batti. Besides the duo, it will star Irrfan Khan, although the character details of all of them are currently kept under wraps. The said film also marks the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana with it being scripted by Hussain Dalal.

Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan wasn’t the first choice for the role. Abhishek Bachchan was initially approached to play the part but it seems that the actor couldn’t allot dates because the schedule was clashing with his other film, JP Dutta’s Paltan which has already gone on floors.

As for the story of this untitled film, we hear that it is about a road trip of Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan who play friends. According to recent reports, the film is scheduled to go on floor by the end of August and it will extensively be shot in Kerala.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Deepika Padukone's Sapna Didi biopic to…

Aditya Roy Kapur to learn to play the piano

Will Lucknow Central prepone release to…

WHAT? Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 leads to delay…

Hindi Medium proves its originality,…

Deepika Padukone-Irrfan Khan starrer…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification