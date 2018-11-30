Dulhe Raja to be Kapil Sharma enjoys a Bachelor’s Party on the sets of Indian Idol 10

Kapil Sharma is all set to get married to Ginni Chatrath on December 12 and we are extremely excited to see him embark on new journey of his life. Additionally to his marriage, Kapil is also coming up with new innings as a host of The Kapil Sharma Show. He is seen going from pillar to post promoting his show on national television. He was snapped at the Indian Idol sets for promotion and guess what? He had a surprise waiting there! Well, the anchor of the show Manish Paul made sure that he gives an amazing bachelor’s party right on the sets of the show. Dhol wallahs were called on the show and there were big fat Punjabi wedding scenes on the sets. Everyone including the judges and Kapil himself started grooving to the beats of the dhol and the atmosphere was festive on the sets. Here are some behind the scenes pictures which will give you an idea of what to expect from this episode of Indian Idol.

Kapil has been given a lot of interviews after he resumed work after a sabbatical of a few months. He is mostly been talking about his marriage to Ginni and how he thought that she is tu right one for him through many years of being close friends with her. He also revealed that when he went to meet her dad a few years ago to ask her hand in marriage and her father laughed of the prospect, asking him to politely shut up. But he said that Ginni is the only person who has stood by him without giving up despite all the ups and downs.

We wish Kapil Sharma all the best for his new innings birth personally and professionally.

