DOUBLE TREAT! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to come together this Eid

We all are aware that Race 3, one of the most awaited Salman Khan films, is releasing this Eid. And now Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of this Eid celebrations. No he is not doing a cameo in Eid! But this has to do with Salman Khan’s cameo in Shah Rukh’s Zero.

Readers may recall that many celebrities including the late Sridevi have done special appearances in this Aanand L. Rai directorial. One amongst them is also Salman Khan. Although details of the same are under wraps, we will receive update on that front this Eid. The makers are planning to give a glimpse of Salman’s cameo along with the release of Race 3.

Many would be aware that Salman Khan will be doing a special appearance not only for a song but also a scene. The forthcoming promo will reportedly be a minute long. Speculations have it that it may be the first look of the song featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Recent reports have it that Shah Rukh Khan is thrilled with the idea. A grand digital launch is being planned for this since the superstar wants this to be a treat for his and Salman’s fans on the occasion of Eid. While reports assert that the launch will indeed be held in the second week of June, the dates are yet to be finalized.

As of now, Shah Rukh Khan is in the U.S. shooting for Zero alongside his other leading lady Anushka Sharma. However, despite this, it is being said that Shah Rukh has been keenly supervising the preps for the launch.

Besides Shah Rukh and Anushka, Zero also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role and it is slated for a release by the end of this year in December.

