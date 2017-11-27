“If they don’t show my film now it will be contempt of court” – Sanal Sasidharan

It’s do-or-die for the Sexy Durga director. He is determined to make that the organizers of the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) comply with the honourable Kerala High Court’s decision to show his film.

On Friday the IFFI director Sunit Tandon asked Sanal to submit a 35-mm print of his film to the Festival. But Sanal is not convinced about the Festival’s intention of actually screening the film. “Sunit Tandon had no choice but to respond after the Kerala High Court instructed the IFFI to show my film. But there is no real evidence of the film being slotted or screened at IFFI even as the festivities in Panaji continue. Precious days are being squandered as we wait for the IFFI to follow court orders and screen my film,” says Sanal Sasidharan angrily

He agrees that for all practical purposes it looks as though the IFFI is dillydallying. To this Sanal responds, “If IFFI is sitting around waiting for the Festival to be over without showing my film, then it would amount to contempt of court and I’ll take legal action against the I & B ministry and the Government accordingly.”

Sanal is determined to see a closure his fight against the arbitrary exclusion of his film from Festival. “I don’t care what the repercussions will be. My films may not be seen eligible for any recognition or privileges after this (fight). But for me, getting S Durga the respect it deserves is more important than anything else.”