“I don’t regret leaving Sultan”- Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Salman Khan in Sultan

Kangana Ranaut is making headlines and how with her recent explosive statements in her several interviews. From extramarital affairs to abusive relationships to awards to not working with big actors, Kangana Ranaut has opened up like never before and has made some bold revelations.

One may remember that Kangana Ranaut was the first choice for Salman Khan starrer Sultan. However, she opted out of the film as she wanted to collaborate with the Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan and the producer wasn’t ready to take someone else’s inputs. Anushka Sharma went on to do the film and the film became a blockbuster.

Recently, during the media interaction, Kangana Ranaut was asked about whether she has made conscious decision to not work with big stars and chosen meaty roles instead. “Of course it is my conscious decision. If I am investing my time and hard work in a film, my fans also have expectations from me. In fact, whenever I have done films with established stars, they surprisingly didn’t work at the BO, be it Katti Batti or Rangoon. I don’t regret leaving Sultan even for that matter. When a film comes to you, you know if they will do business unlike they are Queen which became a sleeper hit. It’s such a beautiful phase of my life. Life isn’t a bed of roses,” she said.

Incidentally, it was also reported recently that Kangana Ranaut had once again said no to Aditya Chopra for Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan. According to the reports, Kangana did not want to do the film as she didn’t have much to do as the actors. So, the role eventually went to Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of Hansal Mehta’s Simran which hits the theatres this Friday.