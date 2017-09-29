“Don 3 will happen. And it will happen sooner rather than later” – Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is afraid to speak about the film that everyone is waiting for him to direct. “I know what you mean,” says Farhan with a chuckle. “But I am really afraid to say anything about Don 3 because anything I say will be held against me. If I am asked, am I making Don 3, and I say I am thinking about it, the next day I see screaming headlines announcing a date for Don 3.”

Farhan feels raising the hopes and expectations of fans of the franchise are unfair. “I am surprised at how much the Don series matters to moviegoers. The interest level has not diminished at all.”

So what is the current status of Don 3? Taking a deep breath Farhan says, “Yes, I do have an idea for Don 3. But it’s just an idea at the moment. We need to develop it. I’ve been very taken up with my acting assignments in the past few years. Now after Lucknow Central I am committed to acting assignments with Nishikant Kamat and Mohit Suri.”

Farhan promises another Don film in the near future. “It will happen. And it will happen sooner rather than later. Otherwise Shah Rukh’s fans and the fans of the series would be extremely unhappy.”