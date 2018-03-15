After doctors rushed to Jodhpur, Aamir Khan gives an update on Amitabh Bachchan’s health

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting Yash Raj Films’ highly awaited film, Thugs of Hindostan. The cast and crew are in Jodhpur shooting some of the crucial scenes. Two days ago, it was reported that the megastar fell ill on the sets of the shoot. A team of doctors was rushed to Jodhpur to check on his health. He was advised a day’s rest and he returned to the shoot after rest.

“I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again .. i will rest and keep informed in process,” Big B wrote on his blog early morning on Wednesday. The actor resumed shoot after taking few hours of rest. The same day, Amitabh Bachchan once again shared an update on his health with a poetic post in Hindi. He said that he was unwell and doctors were called. But, he is doing fine now.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs of Hindostan co-star Aamir Khan had a media interaction on Wednesday on the occasion of his 53rd birthday. During the interaction, Aamir gave an update on the health saying he had shoulder and back problem but he was doing well. “I shot with him last night. He has problem in the back and shoulder as he has a lot of action sequences in the film. After a long time audience will get to see him doing action. So definitely it is a challenging film for him. But he is coping up well. There are times when you have physical problems. He has an injury on the shoulder and back. The day before yesterday he had a lot of problem but he is better now,” Aamir said.

The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya. Thugs of Hindostan also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. It will release during Diwali 2018.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Special – Decoding the success mantra of Bollywood’s Not-So-Secret Superstar