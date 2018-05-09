DJ Snake gives this crazy challenge to Tamannaah Bhatia during their fun Twitter banter

Tamannaah Bhatia gaining stupendous fame internationally, courtesy Bahubali. And recently, we saw her great camaraderie with global celebrities too. We are talking about DJ Snake who was in India recently. The musician was in the country to shoot the video of his latest single ‘Magenta Riddim’. And it seems the duo’s fun banter on social media has garnered ample attention.

It is not surprising to see celebrities exchanging a fun banter on social media platforms as we have many of them who have done it in the past. This time around it was Tamannaah Bhatia and DJ Snake! As unique as that sounds, the duo, even formed a mutual admiration club during this banter.

It all started with DJ Snake confessing that he saw Baahubali 2. The musician revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia sent him the video of her film, the mega blockbuster Baahubali The Conclusion. Followed by the same, Tamannaah added that she too heard the recent single of DJ Snake, ‘Magenta Riddim’ and loved it too.

Hey @tamannaahspeaks I finally saw the film you sent. @BaahubaliMovie ???????????? — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) May 5, 2018



I am glad you finally did @djsnake! ????

I heard Magenta Riddim on the airwaves and it’s smashing. https://t.co/VwtHOBcbPZ — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 5, 2018

But the conversation did not end there as Tamannaah went on to reveal her passion for dance. And post that, DJ Snake decided to present the Magenta Riddim Challenge to his Bollywood friend. And here’s how Tamannah decided to respond to it:

Thanks ! Sorry we missed you in Hyderabad ! — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) May 5, 2018

I missed it too ! Was shooting for a song for my film Naa Nuvve @djsnake https://t.co/dLhJW1kmPT — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 5, 2018

Next time ! The film was ???? I get mad inspired by the music and the dance culture in India ..???? — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) May 5, 2018

I love being a part of movies, play amazing characters but I have to say I enjoy dancing the most, I always have!! @djsnake https://t.co/HIiE3jLZvH — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 5, 2018

The dancing is ???? so glad you love Magenta Riddim. How about I challenge you dance to that 🙂 #magentariddimchallenge — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) May 5, 2018

Hmmm now you got me thinking ???? , to accept or not to accept ????,

some desi swag on its way ???????????? @djsnake#magentariddimchallenge https://t.co/P4ax5KVKUR — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 5, 2018

