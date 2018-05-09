Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.05.2018 | 4:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raazi Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bioscopewala
follow us on

DJ Snake gives this crazy challenge to Tamannaah Bhatia during their fun Twitter banter

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tamannaah Bhatia gaining stupendous fame internationally, courtesy Bahubali. And recently, we saw her great camaraderie with global celebrities too. We are talking about DJ Snake who was in India recently. The musician was in the country to shoot the video of his latest single ‘Magenta Riddim’. And it seems the duo’s fun banter on social media has garnered ample attention.

DJ Snake gives this crazy challenge to Tamannaah Bhatia during their fun Twitter banter

It is not surprising to see celebrities exchanging a fun banter on social media platforms as we have many of them who have done it in the past. This time around it was Tamannaah Bhatia and DJ Snake! As unique as that sounds, the duo, even formed a mutual admiration club during this banter.

It all started with DJ Snake confessing that he saw Baahubali 2. The musician revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia sent him the video of her film, the mega blockbuster Baahubali The Conclusion. Followed by the same, Tamannaah added that she too heard the recent single of DJ Snake, ‘Magenta Riddim’ and loved it too.


Embed Tweet 2:

But the conversation did not end there as Tamannaah went on to reveal her passion for dance. And post that, DJ Snake decided to present the Magenta Riddim Challenge to his Bollywood friend. And here’s how Tamannah decided to respond to it:

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia gets attacked at Hyderabad with a slipper

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt confirms meeting Ashwiny Iyer…

Mumtaz sends love from Rome, rubbishes death…

Radhika Apte boldly REVEALS about sexual…

Varun Dhawan to ring in his 31st birthday on…

Anupam Kher to star in BBC’s Mrs Wilson

Shahid Kapoor announces Mira Rajput's…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification