Disney books optimum theatres for Jagga Jasoos, Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena postponed from July 14 to 28

The long-delayed Jagga Jasoos featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif together for the last time is ‘positively’ releasing on July 14.

And the producers have ensured that the film gets maximum screens for the summer-vacationing kids. Such is the intensity and volume of release planned for Jagga Jasoos that the other major release scheduled for the same Friday, Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena The Queen Of Bombay, the bio-pic on Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar, has now been shifted to July 28.

This, despite the fact that July 28 already has the Anil Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor-Anees Bazmee comedy Mubarakan, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar besides the controversial ‘ladies picture’ Lipstick Under My Burkha which has just been announced for July 28.

Says a source close to Lakhia’s film. “We’d rather brave Anees Bazmee’s comedy than Jagga Jasoos. With Jagga Jasoos on July 14, we were not getting proper theatres screens and timings. Now, having shifted by two weeks, we, at least, stand a fair chance.”

Incidentally, there is another reason why Lakhia’s Haseena got shifted forward by two weeks. On June 30, producer-director Suneel Darshan releases his son Shiv Darshan’s launch film Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha.

It was felt that viewers were likely to get confused by two films with ‘Haseena’ in the title being released within weeks.