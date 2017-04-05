Disha Patani roped in to perform at the IPL 2017

Disha Patani, who made bagged several awards this year for best debutant in the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, also made an international debut with the Jackie Chan starrer Kung Fu Yoga.

With the forthcoming IPL having a list of celebrities performing on the grand opening ceremony, Disha Patani’s act too has been added to the list. Not will she be performing for the first time at the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 8 at Indore but she will also choreograph her own songs for this performance.

When contacted confirmed Disha, “Who wouldn’t want to perform at such a high octane event? When they approached me, I just couldn’t say no. It’s going to be amazing to be performing before IPL kicks off in the city of Indore. I believe I should go all out and give them the best; hence I am choreographing my own songs. I will be performing to a mix – Kings XI Punjab theme song, ‘Kaun Tujhe’, ‘Chull’, ‘Laila’ and ‘Befikra’. But I’m excited to be performing in front of a huge crowd. It’s going to be one hell of an experience performing live.”

Besides doing music videos and a couple of films, there have been several speculations about Disha Patani’s forthcoming projects but the actress maintains that she hasn’t signed any film of late.

On the other hand, Indian Premiere League is completing its tenth season this year and to mark this decade old anniversary, a grand opening ceremony has been planned in not one but eight cities with stars like Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Amy Jackson performing in different cities.