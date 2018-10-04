Dipannita Sharma joins YRF’s next starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Actress Dipannita Sharma is on a professional high as she has recently signed Yash Raj Films’ next helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

This is Dipannita’s second association with YRF after Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, which earned her a best-supporting-actress nomination. This film will see Dipannita in a pivotal role as she prepares to join the cast and crew during the Amalfi coast and Lake Como schedule.

Dipannita, who recently also won Best actress for her Assamese film Rainbow Fields at Love International film festival (LIFF), says the importance of the character in the film is what prompted her to sign the YRF project, “It’s great to be part of a big commercial film but i think what sealed it was the fact that the role is significant in the film’s proceedings” she signs off. She further said, “I can’t talk much about my role but I’m excited to be on board. My part is significant and I’m just happy about that. Hrithik and Tiger are action-packed talents. I’m glad to be a part of such a huge commercial film project.”

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is yet to be titled. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor.