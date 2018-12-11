Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.12.2018 | 8:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kedarnath 2.0 Zero AndhaDhun Badhaai Ho Baazaar
follow us on

Dinesh Vijan’s Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon to release on March 1, 2019

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the stupendous success of Stree, Maddock Films has announced its first release of 2019, Luka Chuppi. The film brings together the never seen before – Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon and is all set to release on March 1, 2019. Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film set in Mathura and will showcase Kartik and Kriti as local TV reporters.

Dinesh Vijan's Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon to release on March 1, 2019

Coming from the success of Kriti Sanon’s Barielly Ki Barfi, Kartik’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dinesh Vijan’s Stree, Luka Chuppi looks like a winner already!

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have both proved themselves not only as actors but also commercially viable. Coincidentally, the Rs 100 crore Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was also released the same time this year.

Dinesh Vijan adds, “At Maddock, we’ve always tried to ensure we achieve a balance between content and commercial cinema. Stree has been a big boost and we can’t wait for Luka Chuppi now. Kartik and Kriti have done a phenomenal job and it’s exciting to bring it to the audiences.”

The young heartthrobs raised a lot of curiosity when Kriti posted a picture from the film recently.

Supported by Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles, Luka Chuppi is exciting us for 2019 already!

Also Read: It’s a wrap for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon on Luka Chuppi

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

STREE co-producers Dinesh Vijan, Raj & DK…

BREAKING: Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films pulls…

Anushka Sharma and Kartik Aaryan named PETA…

Dinesh Vijan presents Ayushmann Khurrana and…

WOW! Pankaj Tripathi elected as the state…

Bhushan Kumar to produce Anees Bazmee's…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification