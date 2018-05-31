DILWALE REUNION! Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan to shake a leg in KALANK, joining them is Aditya Roy Kapur

After Kiara Advani, yet another actress who will join the ensemble cast of Kalank is Kriti Sanon. Though the actress will not play the leading lady, she has been reportedly roped in for a special dance number in this period drama. Furthermore, she will share screen space with actors Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Speaking on the said dance number for Kalank, we hear that it will be a peppy item song of sorts featuring the three actors in their fun elements. Sources have been quoted in recent reports stating that the actress’ costume for the track will be designed by Manish Malhotra. In fact, the duo reportedly has already had many discussions about the outfits for the song.

Composed by Pritam, the track will be choreographed by Remo D’Souza. Recent reports also suggest that a grand set has been erected at Mumbai’s suburban studio, Film City by designer Amrita Mahal. The actress has already started preparing for the song by kicking off the rehearsals on Tuesday. Amongst the film’s leading men, Varun has joined Kriti and team on Wednesday. The song will be shot across three days.

From what we hear, this will be a Dilwale reunion of sorts. Readers may recall that Kriti Sanon played Varun’s love interest in this Rohit Shetty directorial. The duo also got an opportunity to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

On the other hand, this will be the first time where Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur will be sharing screen space. In the past, there have been many reports that the duo will be coming together for a film but there has been no official announcement on the same.

Besides them, Kalank also stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. It is directed by Abhishek Varman.

