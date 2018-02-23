Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Pant Mein Gun’ gets into a budge; composers Sajid-Wajid say they’d never offend any community

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is in trouble. His song ‘Pant Mein Gun’ in the comedy Welcome To New York has got itself into a serious crisis. Apparently a Mumbai resident Harjeet Singh has filed a complaint against Diljit, lyricist Danish Sabri and music composer Sajid-Wajid for obscenity.

Vibhav Krishna, the lawyer representing the film’s producer, says “Our client, Pooja Films, as the film’s producer, has been receiving numerous telephone calls and many police complaints and pleas in court have been filed, objecting to the lyrics of the song. All these allegations are false and baseless.”

Wajid, one-half of the composing duo Sajid-Wajid sounds genuinely stunned by the allegations. “Mera tashan…Pant Mein Gun…this was my brother Sajid’s catchphrase and we used it to create a climactic song sequence for Diljit Dosanjh who plays a guy with a do-or-die chance to perform on stage. Vulgarity ka toh koi sawaal hi nahin hai. During all these years that my brother and I have been composing songs for films we’ve never ever resorted to double meanings or suggestive lyrics. We would not be able to look into the mirror if we did something obscene. Yes, there was some accusation of vulgarity in that item song Fevicol in Dabangg 2. But we never intended that song to be vulgar. And we never intended this song (Pant Mein Gun) to be vulgar.”

As for a section of the Sikh community being offended, Wajid is appalled by the suggestion of causing offence. “We would never ever dream of causing offence to any community. Look, Diljit Dosanjh is a fine and responsible member of the Sikh community. He heard the song and he loved it. Would he do anything to hurt the sentiments of his community? He is actually on the stage in the film with a gun on his hand. So where is the question of a double-meaning?”

Wajid feels artistes and musicians must be very careful today. “And we are very careful to not indulge in any kind offensive behaviour. If nonetheless some choose to get offended what can we do? I seriously think protesters should stop barking up the wrong tree. They should look at the songs and the music videos that deliberately objectify women and portray them in a crude and offensive manner. They are all over the internet and on television. You can’t watch them with your family. Ours is a fun song. We saw no double meaning in it until people pointed it out. It’s all in the mind, I guess.”

