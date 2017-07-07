WHAT? This is Diljit Dosanjh’s next Bollywood film and it is produced by Chitrangda Singh

While we haven’t seen this talented actress in a powerful role for quite some time now, there haven’t been any details on her forthcoming films too until now. Chitrangda Singh has now turned producer with a sports biopic. Yes, although we won’t see her acting in it, the actress has acquired the rights to make a film on hockey player Sandeep Singh.

Moreover, recent reports state that Diljit Dosanjh has been signed to play the protagonist in the film. After Udta Punjab and then later Phillauri, Diljit recently revealed that there are chances that his third Bollywood project, Kaneda won’t take off. But now, with this project, the Punjabi superstar seems to be back on the Bollywood front. Moreover, news is that Shaad Ali has been signed to direct the film.

As for Chitrangda turning producer, reportedly, the actress had bought the rights of the film three years ago and wasn’t intending on waiting for so long. But other commitments and also the constant search for an actor was the reason why the film was on the back burner. It was also being said that Sandeep Singh is a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor and was keen on the actor playing his role after he had seen his Sikh avatar in Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year. Sandeep Singh recently not only confirmed about his biopic being in the making but also expressed his excitement over people watching about his life.

Sandeep Singh was the former captain of the Indian hockey team and despite his major injury in 2006, he returned with equal vigour and enthusiasm with India becoming one of the top contenders in the later years. As of now, he is the Deputy Superintendent of the Haryana police.

Chitrangda Singh has apparently tied up with Sneha Rajani of Sony TV for the film and the prep for the same has already kick started. If rumours are to be believed, the film is expected to roll by the end of this year.