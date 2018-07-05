Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer Soorma receives ‘U’ certificate

The life of legendary hockey player Sandeep Singh has been adapted to the big screen with the help of the sports champion himself. The film titled Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh as the protagonist whereas Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi essay some key characters in the film. And now, the film, which is less than a month away from its release, has received a ‘U’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification [CBFC].

Unlike many of the contemporary films, Soorma didn’t face any trouble in its certification and the process reportedly was very smooth. Rejoicing on the news, Shaad Ali expressed his happiness in recent reports, thanking CBFC. He stated that this ‘U’ certification will act as a crowd puller as even children will be allowed for the screening thereby widening the reach of the film. While he asserted that the film indeed is a family movie, he was also glad that children will get to watch an inspirational tale of a sports persona.

For the uninitiated, Soorma depicts the story of the former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh. While he was a brilliant player, Singh suffered a gunshot during one of his trips for a tournament. Followed by that incident, the wound left the hockey player paralyzed. Despite all these challenges, Sandeep Singh didn’t give up and resurrected his career with the help of his coaches and a supportive family.

Speaking on the film, it traces the journey of the footballer, before and after the accident and revolves around how he bounced back despite all the odds. Angad Bedi essays the role of his brother Bikramjeet Singh who is also a field hockey player. On the other hand, Taapsee essays the role of a hockey player and love interest of Sandeep Singh.

With Soorma, actress Chitrangda Singh also forays into production. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is slated to release on July 13.

