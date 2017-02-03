Diljit Dosanjh to feature in Akshay Kumar’s next

Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh who entered Bollywood with Udta Punjab seems to be gaining accolades a plenty for his performance in the film. After being criticized for receiving an award under the category of best debutant and responding to the same in a rather calm fashion, Diljit has certainly won over a few more hearts.

Continuing with his winning streak, we hear that Diljit has now been roped in for Akshay Kumar’s next that will be produced by Salman Khan. Apparently, Kumar who watched Udta Punjab was won over by Diljit’s performance in the film and decided to rope in the actor to feature alongside him in his next venture. This is the same mega-project that will be produced by Salman Khan and Karan Johar. Though details of the film’s story is being kept under wraps, we hear that Diljit who is pretty excited about being offered the film will be seen in a rather substantial role in the film.

As for the film itself, the project will see three Bollywood biggies joining hands viz. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Karan Johar, with National Award-winning Punjabi film director Anurag Singh at the helm of the said project. It is rumoured to be based on the story of the Battle of Saragarhi.